Anti-tetanus vaccination in Barpeta from Dec 14

HT Correspondent

BARPETA, Dec 9: The campaign to provide TD (Tetanus-Diphtheria) vaccine will be launched in Barpeta district along with other parts of the state from December 14. This was stated by Barpeta District deputy commissioner Munindra Sharma at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to Dr Tirthanath Sharma, Joint Director of Health, it is common for every child to be vaccinated against tetanus till the age of 5 years. Since December 14 in Assam, 49795 children aged between 10-11 years and 44623 people aged between 16-17 will be vaccinated in every area with the help of nurses in public places like schools, anganwadi centres, etc. ADCs Sabyasachi Kashyap and Santana Bora, district information and public relations officer Bikash Sharma and additional chief health officer Dr Pramathesh Sharma were also present at the press meet.