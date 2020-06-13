Anti-tobacco drive in Nagaland amidst lockdown

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 13: Amidst lockdown, the State Tobacco Control Cell (STCC), under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), is continuing its activities across the districts in Nagaland to strengthen the existing measures on ban on spitting and sale of tobacco products to reduce community transmission of the virus. Under the directives of the Union health ministry and taking into account the advisory of the World Health Organisation and Indian Council of Medical research, the district tobacco control cells (DTCCs) are conducting talks and seminars on the prohibition order on sale of tobacco products and spitting in public places, district consultant, STCC, Linoka K Awomi, said on Saturday.

“The health and family welfare department has been continuing to prioritise the promotion of ‘Tobacco Free Village’ by identifying new villages while the DTCCs are coordinating with the village authorities to implement the norms and guidelines to achieve the status,” he added.

Awomi informed that anti-tobacco enforcement drives, along with the local authorities and civil society organisations, are being carried out by penalising the vendors and seizing the tobacco products. Poster campaigns are also being undertaken at strategic places like district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, government offices, market streets and in quarantine facilities. Another crucial campaign is the broadcast of anti-tobacco message in All India Radio FM Tragopan.

“As part of the tobacco cessation programme, focused group discussions are being carried out with current tobacco users to facilitate quitting of the use of tobacco products. A memorandum of understanding was signed between NTPC and Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research, Dimapur, for setting up of a centre of excellence for tobacco cessation on June 6,” Awomi added.