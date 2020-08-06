AOC-in-C eastern air command visits IAF station, Kumbhirgram

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 6: Air Marshal RD Mathur, Air Officer Commanding in Chief Eastern Air Command visited Air Force Station Kumbhirgram on August 6. He inspected the station for operational preparedness during the visit. He was received by Group Captain GS Tung, Station Commander Air Force Station Kumbhirgram.

The visiting dignitary addressed station personnel and appreciated them for effectively undertaking all the operational missions and assigned tasks. He also complimented the troops for continued enthusiasm towards achieving national objectives and supporting civil organisation in times of need.