APCC chief meets Akhil for talks on bypolls

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 24: In a new development, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah met Raijor Dal supremo and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi to evaluate possibilities of jointly fighting the assembly bypolls likely to be held by the end of this year.

However, the late-night deliberations at Sivasagar on Monday remained inconclusive and both parties vowed to carry forward the discussions in the coming days.

“I had an informal discussion with Raijor Dal supremo Akhil Gogoi in Sivasagar on a common strategy to be adopted against the BJP. It was just a courtesy meeting as I am in his (Gogoi’s) constituency for our party meeting…We both are against the BJP’s divisive policies. We discussed how we will fight the saffron camp in future,” Borah told reporters on Tuesday.

“We have not yet finalised any strategy other than discussing issues they have put up jointly in the Assembly to fight alleged divisive policies of ruling BJP,” he said.

Borah was accompanied by Nazira MLA and leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and other senior Congress leaders.

Addressing the booth Congress members in Demow (Thowra LAC), Bora on Tuesday called upon the grass root level workers to use their voting right as a tranquiliser to stop dishonest and post-election defectors from making a political comeback in the state.

Borah said that the party workers in Thowra constituency retain the power to convince the conscious voters to teach the power-monger and corrupt politicians a lesson.

Borah was apparently hinting at the post-election defection of Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain from Thowra and Rupjyoti Kurmi of Mariani to ruling BJP recently.

He urged the Congress workers to rise to the occasion when the next election dates for the by-poll elections in the state would be declared by the ECI.

Borah in his maiden visit to Sivasagar and Demow after being made the state Congress chief, was led to Demow by a procession of motorcades from Rajmai, to address the workers in Demow Public Hall.

Former Union minister Pawan Singh Ghatowar, Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia, former minister Pranati Phukan, senior Congress leader Niva Konwar, former MLA Roselina Tirkey, were present in the meeting.