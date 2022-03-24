APCC Chief Stresses On Avoiding Family Politics

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, March 23: APCC president, Bhupen Borahh and general secretary, Golap Saikia visited West Karbi Anglong to revive the party before the upcoming Council elections.

Attending the Extended Executive Meeting of the West Karbi Anglong Congress Committee at Dongkamukam, Borah said that there was a need for unity among the workers and told them to avoid groupism, favouritism, family politics, etc. in order to win the election. He gave a free hand to the district Congress to decide on an alliance with regional parties.

Criticising chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he said that he is an MLA merchant who buys and sells MLAs and that is the reason he travels from village to village. “Sarma has ruined the dignity of the chief minister’s office by being a merchant,” he said.

Criticising the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, Borah said that Tuliram is running coal, sand and stone syndicates. “Due to the BJP’s rule, prices of all goods have skyrocketed,” he added.

In the meeting, altogether 80 workers from the ruling BJP, NPP and All Party Hills Leaders Conference merged with the Congress.

President of West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (WKADCC), Sarthe Kramsa, ex HAD minister, Khorsing Engti, secretaries of APCC, Dr Mongve Rongpi and Nirmal Langthasa, ex-executive members of KAAC, Sing Teron, Bajong Tisso and Alice Engtipi attended the meeting.