APCC demands CBI investigation into encounter of 2 youths in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 20: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has demanded CBI investigation into the encounter incident at Lungsung area inside the Ultapani forest area recently where 2 Bodo youths were killed in Kokrajhar district.

Addressing the reporters on Monday at a press conference held at Congress office in Kokrajhar, APCC senior spokesman and in-charge of BTC Congress coordination committee, Gorjon Mushahary has accused the BJP led state government of trying to create chaotic environment by lawless administration in Bodoland Territorial Region districts. He said that Congress party demands CBI investigation into the encounter at Ultapani forest area and everyone involved should be put behind the bars.

He has alleged that police administration have perpetrated a fake encounter where 2 persons were killed. “The killing of two Bodo youths were under a deep conspiracy of police and accordingly killed in a fake encounter in the depths of the Ultapani forest along the Indo-Bhutan border area in Kokrajhar district,” Mushahary said. He also alleged that BTR CEM Pramod Boro has totally failed to bring in social integration as promised.

Meanwhile, social activist and former president of Bodo Women Justice Forum (BWJF) Anjali Daimary has termed that the two youths were killed in a fake encounter at Lungsung area inside the Ultapani forest area in Kokrajhar district on Saturday early morning.

Daimary expressed her serious concern over the incident and termed that it was perpetrated by police administration in the name of checking militant outfit organisation cadres. As per sources, both youths were arrested by police on Friday after a road mishap at Aflagaon village under Serfanguri police station and the youths were killed at an encounter.

The former president also informed that a team of BWJF delegation visited the house of Jwngsar Mushahary at Salguri village near Patgaon and met the family members of Jwngsar Mushahary.

She said that both youths, Jwngsar Mushahary and Janak Kumar Brahma were former members of NDFB (S).

She said that BWJF demands a strong judicial inquiry into the incident and demanded exemplary punishment to those who are involved in the killings. The BWJF also urged the government to take responsibility for the victim family members of the two youths.

Meanwhile, a candle lighting programme was carried out in front of Kokrajhar Law College complex on Monday evening in protest against the encounter. Members from Bodoland Law Students’ Organisation and Assam Law Council participated in the candle lighting programme which was organised by Bodoland Law Students’ Organisation.