APCC demands enhancement of healthcare facilities for Covid

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 5: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has urged Assam government to enhance the number of hospital beds and improve oxygen supply to medical facilities across the state to deal with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

A delegation of APCC led by its president Ripun Bora met chief secretary Jishnu Baruah and submitted a memorandum expressing concern over the prevailing Covid situation.

The party also demanded augmentation of testing capacity and inclusion of medical students, ‘Asha’ workers, midwives and other trained health professionals in hospitals to strengthen human resources to fight against the pandemic.

Later Bora said that they had appealed to the state government to take capacity-building measures, including enhancement of beds in all district hospitals and medical facilities in sub-divisional headquarters and ensure uninterrupted oxygen supplies across the state.

The Congress delegation also called for the procurement of more vaccines and requested the government to start the immunisation drive for those in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Contingency measures must be taken so that supplies of all essential commodities should not be affected and prices remain affordable, Bora said.

He said that the Congress will extend full cooperation to the government in dealing with the Covid crisis.