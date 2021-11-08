APCC working president rebuts BJP-joining news

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 7: APCC working president Rana Goswami on Sunday while rubbishing the speculations regarding him joining BJP, stated that he was working hard to strengthen the party’s grassroot across the state.

In a statement, Goswami, a former two-time Jorhat MLA, said that he had come to know from different sources that rumours of his switching over to the ruling party was doing the rounds among political circles and public.

He said that on the contrary he along with the APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah and other party leaders were working to revamp the party base and had set an enlistment target of 33 lakh in the state in the ongoing membership drive.

The senior state Congress leader also slammed the BJP-led Government at the Centre for reportedly deciding to stop the free rice distribution to poor families which was initiated due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

He also took the Government to task for not prioritising the downtrodden but for working for the benefit of the rich and also for handing over key government assets to private companies one after another.

He further castigated the BJP-led present Assam Government for deciding to issue licenses to open more wine shops across the state and also for making the process easy as well as reducing the fee to obtain a license.

“What can be expected from a Government that permitted home delivery of three litres of alcoholic beverages during the critical pandemic period,” Goswami observed.

Sarcastically referring to the Gujarat model of governance, he said that it reminded him of Nirav Modi, Choksi and Mehta who had fled the country with crores of ill-gotten money.

He said that the time had come for the people of Assam to reject the BJP as was being done in other states.

