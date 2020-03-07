APDCL inks three pacts for two solar power projects

The agreement would be historic in heralding a new era of clean power: CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 7: Three agreements were signed– power sale agreement between Assam Power Distribution Co. Ltd (APDCL) and North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) for 70 MW solar power project to be installed at Dima Hasao, power purchase agreement between APDCL and Jackson Power Private Limited and land lease and implementation support agreement between APDCL and Jackson Power Private Limited for the 70 MW Solar Power Project at Amguri Solar Park in Sivasagar.

The agreement signing programme for two solar power projects was administered by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Janata Bhawan here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that this historic signing of agreements would herald a new dawn in clean power generation sector in the state and Assam government had achieved considerable success in fulfilling the aim to provide to 68 lakh families of the state.

Economic uplift and empowerment provide the wherewithal to the poorest sections of the society to live a life of dignity and power sector plays an important part in bringing light to people’s lives, he said.

Reiterating that the initiatives like free electricity up to 30 units to all households announced in the state budget 2020-21 emphasised the value of democracy to all citizens of the state in the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mottos of sabka sath, sabka vikash, sabka viswas, Sonowal urged the people of Dima Hasao and Amguri to cooperate in the completion of the two solar power projects and informed that both these projects would be complete within the first quarter of 2021.

The chief minister said that the state government has implemented schemes for all sections of the society like old people, youth, women, divyang etc and he informed that financial assistance would be provided to unemployed youths of all communities. Power sector is important for bringing positive change in rural sector so that growth of industrial sector in rural areas can generate employment opportunities, he said.

NCHAC chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Garlosa also spoke at the meeting which was attended by legal adviser to the chief minister Shantanu Bharali, Haflong MLA BB Hagjer, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, APDCL chief general manager Utpal Gohain among others.