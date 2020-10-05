APDCL workers stage protest demonstration in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 5: Protesting against the government’s initiative for privatization of the Power sector in the country, the power workers under Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) staged a two hour protest demonstration in Kokrajhar on Monday.

Hundreds of workers’ union members of Kokrajhar circle joined hands in the protest demonstration in front of APDCL office in Kokrajhar and protested against the government’s step for privatization of the power sector in the country.

The union strongly opposed the privatization policy of the government and demanded the government to rethink and scrap the decision immediately. Union leader Prabir Mitra while strongly opposing the government’s decision to privatize the power sector, termed that the BJP led government is gradually becoming autocratic and anti-people.