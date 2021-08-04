APHLC bats for security of Mizos living in 3 hill dists

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 3: The All Party Hill Leaders’ Conference (APHLC) has submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioners of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts through Karbi Anglong DC requesting for security cover of Mizos and similar tribes living in the three hill districts of Assam.

The APHLC leaders through the memorandum said that they were shocked and saddened over the killing of six Assam Police personnel in the clash along Assam-Mizoram border on July 26.

Assuring safety to the Mizo people, the APHLC leaders said the tension arising out of the conflict in the Assam-Mizoram border will not affect the Mizos residing in the three hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao and that the people of the hill districts will do no harm to them.

The APHLC urged the district administration of the three hill districts to strengthen security measures for protection of Mizos and other tribes who have close affinity to the Mizos.