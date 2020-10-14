APHLC begins stir for removal of non-tribals from council voters’ list

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 13: All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) on Tuesday staged a sit-in dharna at Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park here demanding removal of all names of non-tribal people from the electoral roll of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

The regional party also demanded framing of new rules under para-2 (7) & 20 of the Sixth Schedule and formation of Autonomous Council Election Commission by rejecting the State Election Commission (SEC) for holding election to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

“The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council led by chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang has failed to honour the Gauhati High Court’s order to frame new rules for conducting of elections to KAAC. It is three years now since the Gauhati High Court’s order to KAAC to frame new rules for conducting elections. But till now we have not seen such new rules being framed,” APHLC spokesperson Angtong Engti said.

“KAAC has given the authority to the Assam State Election Commission for holding elections to the council. We need to know that the Assam State Election Commission was formed under the Panchayat Act. In the Panchayat Act it is clearly mentioned that the whole of Assam, except the Sixth Schedule areas, the SEC will conduct an election. Despite Karbi Anglong being a Sixth Schedule district, the KAAC has given the authority to the SEC for conducting election to KAAC,” Engti said.

“The APHLC rejected the SEC and demanded that an election conducting authority be formed by KAAC. KAAC should exercise the powers as mentioned in the Sixth Schedule. KAAC should appoint only the hill tribe communities in Grade III and IV posts in all departments under KAAC. Traditional Village Council under para 3 sub-para 1 clause A of the 6th Schedule to the constitution of India should be constituted,” Engti added.