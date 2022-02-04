APHLC Calls Eviction Drive ‘Unconstitutional’

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 3: All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) said that the eviction drive taken up by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) authority along the Karbi Anglong-Nagaland border is targeting specific religious communities and tribes and so is unconstitutional and would lead to communal disturbances among the tribal people.

In a press conference held at the resident of president, APHLC, JI Kathar here on Thursday said that the APHLC has submitted a memorandum to the chief executive member (CEM), KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang regarding the recent eviction drive carried out at Khan Basti in the Assam-Nagaland inter-state border.

The president, JI Kathar, while addressing media persons said, “The APHLC is not against the eviction drive carried out by KAAC authority in any parts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, which is governed by Sixth Schedule provision a mini constitution of India, and all encroachers who are not scheduled tribes occupying in Scheduled Tribes land should be evicted.

“The APHLC is opposed to the eviction of people belonging to any tribes of the Nagas or other hill tribes without the arrangement of proper rehabilitation for them. The Supreme Court also cautions against the eviction of Scheduled Tribes. Paragraph 20 of the Sixth Schedule clearly says that Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts are ‘Tribal Areas’. It does not say that these ‘Tribal Areas’ belong only to any particular hill tribes. Naga tribes that live in either east or West Karbi Anglong have the same rights like the Karbis and Dimasas.”

He also said that the eviction carried out by KAAC authority at Langkaijan bordering Hojai district and Khan Basti on Karbi Anglong-Nagaland border are specifically targeting the Muslim people. The APHLC does not condone evicting encroachers on the basis of religion.

Kathar also pointed out that many of the encroachers have already received pattas for their land. Instead of punishing the encroachers, exemplary punishment must be inflicted on the revenue officers and staff, village headmen, who are involved in helping the encroachers to purchase land and obtain land pattas illegally. In order to obtain land from Scheduled Tribes, many non-tribal encroachers have married Naga, Karbi and other tribal women.

Large encroachers are in Uttar Borbil area in Howraghat, Kheroni areas in Kopili, Vothatlangso, Dalimbari, Kolonga, Donka, Jengkha, Parkup Pahar, Kothalguri, Kaziranga area, Lokho Athoi, Dolamara area and in Diphu town by non scheduled tribes people.

The APHLC blamed the KAAC for not having its own land and revenue law and continuing to adopt the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886.

Going by the memorandum Kathar also said, “The eviction with a secret agenda of evicting only the Nagas and the Muslims will cause communal conflict. It appears to be secretly planned by the RSS and Bangasena in collusion with agents of the Assam government to create deep enmity among the Karbis and Nagas and people of other tribes. Just before the ensuing KAAC election, it seems to be a move to reduce the population of tribal people.”