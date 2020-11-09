APHLC protests against Panchayati Raj in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 9: All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) staged a protest here at Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park on Monday, against the implementation of Panchayati Raj in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, massive corruption in land compensation of the four lane road widening work of Doboka-Dimapur via Manja along NH-36 and not giving land pattas to hill tribes.

The APHLC members from different parts of the districts came to participate in the protest rally.

APHLC spokesperson Angtong Engti blaming the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) said, “The KAAC authority knows Panchayati Raj Act is not applicable in the hill districts, but they have kept it secret as they do not want people to know. Some private companies have come and started to put-up permanent house number plates in every house. We asked the secretary and joint secretary and BDOs, but they could not tell us.”

“We want to ask CEM Tuliram Ronghang as to what is the purpose of putting up the permanent house number plate in every house,” he said.

The APHLC also protested against KAAC for giving away the authority to the State Election Commission (SEC) for conducting the KAAC elections. The KAAC should constitute its own election conducting authority under the Sixth Schedule provision, Engti said.

“There is huge corruption in land compensation of four lane road widening work from Doboka to Dimapur of NH-36. Some villagers have no permanent land pattas. EM Amarsing Tisso is telling the villagers, I will prepare pattas for you, but when getting compensation for the land must give a share of the money. The EM is looting money from villagers. Instead of looting money from villagers the KAAC should instead distribute free land pattas to the poor villagers.” He further said.

“The KAAC is against hill tribes. The money coming from Centre and state governments meant for development of hill tribes is benefited by non- tribal people. In the primary education department from Rs. 7 crore contract works more than Rs.4 crore was awarded to Kamal Jain, a business man of Diphu town, who is a non-tribal person,” Engti added.

In a memorandum submitted to CEM Tuliram Ronghang, the APHLC reiterated its demand for framing of new laws for conducting of KAAC elections and preparation of voter lists as per paragraph 2 (7) and 20 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India and the judgment made by Gauhati High Court on July 13, 2020.