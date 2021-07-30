APL registers Rs 6 cr profit in its first quarterly period  

Branch of Research and Development to be set up in APL soon: Chairman

HT Correspondent

NAMRUP, July 29: The Assam Petrochemical Limited (APL), has managed to earn a profit of Rs 6 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. In this context, the chairman of the enterprise Bikul Chandra Deka said, “The APL, which was set up in 1971, has been targeting 100 metric tonnes of methanol per day, at a time when the Covid situation has weakened the country’s enterprise sector and economic position.”

Meanwhile, APL has also completed the construction work of a 500 TPD Methanol new project at a cost of Rs 1,709 crore and the production from it will start soon. Only 25% of the country’s demand for methanol is produced in India, while 75 percent has to be imported from other countries. The new project in APL will be able to capture a large marketing source in the country. “The APL will earn up to Rs 90 to 100 crore annually. In addition to the production of methanol and formalin in APL, a branch of research and development will be set up in APL soon to conduct research on setting up new projects that are compatible with the industry in the future,” said chairman Deka.

Atul Chandra Barman, managing director of the project, said, “A chemical industry’s lifeline is only 20 years but this project has already been completed 50 years ago and is still able to produce 93/94 metric tonnes per day. The project, which incurred a loss of about Rs 10.5 crore in 2019-2020, has been able to raise Rs 24 crore in 2020-2021. This was followed by the reform of the administrative system, the increase in the price of methanol in the international market, and the ability to capture a wider market.”