APL’s Methanol project to be inaugurated in September

HT Bureau

Namrup, June 3: Construction of Namrup based Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) is nearing completion as 98 per cent work has been done.

The APL is being set up with a budget outlay of Rs 1,709 crore. It will have a production capacity of 500 tons (per day) of methanol and 200 metric tons of formaldehyde.

This petrochemical unit is on the way to be the nation’s first gas-based industry, said MD Atul Barman.

It is to be mentioned that in August 2013, the foundation stone of the new APL project was laid by the late chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi at a cost of Rs 1,026 crore covering an area of about 45 bighas of land and also set a deadline of four years to start construction in 2014.

Finally, on October 3, 2017, former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal officially laid the foundation stone of the reconstruction work and started the construction work at full speed.

Tata Consultancy and Engineers India Limited (EIL) is the nodal agency responsible for the construction of this large-scale project.

In this project captive power plant work has been done by Delhi based ISGEC Heavy Engineering Limited, water power plant work done by Delhi based DPEX, nitrogen power plant work done by German based company LINDE. In between that Miraj Instrumentation services, J&K, etc. 18 foreign and Indian-based companies round the clock.

It is to be noted that Tata Consultancy is working during the construction period of 74 lakhs hours without any discrepancies and accidents is a very good sign for the new project. An amount of Rs. 1,603 crore has been spent on the construction of this 500 tonnes (per day) methanol project.

Managing director Atul Chandra Barman said that due to worn out machinery of the old plant the management has faced loss.

The plant has currently been undergoing testing.

Sources said that APL will soon expand its commercial reach by setting up marketing in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, etc.