APL’s new methanol, formaldehyde plant to be commissioned in Jan 2021

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 5: Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited (APL) has incurred heavy losses in the last financial year due to CAA protest and coronavirus-induced lockdown.

APL has incurred Rs 10.08 crore loss in 2019-20 fiscal.

Addressing a press conference at Namrup, APL chairman Bikul Deka said, “We have not stopped our work in the lockdown period. We have maintained Covid protocol in our project site.”

Deka informed that Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited 500 TPD (tonne per day) Methanol and 200 TPD Formaldehyde plant coming up in upper Assam’s industrial town of Namrup in Dibrugarh district is set for commissioning in January 2021.

Deka said that once the mega project goes into full steam, it can meet 30% of the country’s methanol requirement which now stands at around 5-6 lakh tonne. Methanol is one of the major chemicals traded in Indian market.

Keeping in mind the surge in domestic requirement of methanol, the APL had decided to set up the new plant at a cost of Rs 1,709 crore whose foundation stone was laid by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on October 3, 2017. The Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited which is the only gas based-methanol producing plant was set up in 1971 and commercial production began in 1976 with 21 TPD of methanol and 37 TPD of Formaldehyde.

“The Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited is going to complete 50 years in 2021. It will be a great pride that the new plant is going to be commissioned coinciding with our golden jubilee year. Once the new plant starts production in full capacity it will be able to cater to 30% of the country’s annual requirement of methanol. We also plan to import the product to Bhutan and Nepal apart from our North India market,” he said.

“We are also eyeing the market in Bangladesh where once we use to supply but had to stop it due to some government regulations. There is a huge opportunity in the M-fuel (Methanol Fuel) sector also which we intend to exploit,” the APL chairman said.

At present, India’s methanol production capacity is less than one-third of the country’s total demand. The market is largely dependent on imports coming in from the Middle Eastern countries, which account for more than 75% of the methanol coming into India.

The main consumers of the chemical are the Formaldehyde industry, Acetic acid industry, Methylamine producers and Chloromethane producers. Apart from these industries Methanol is also consumed by MTBE, DMT and the Pharma industries.

APL managing director Atul Chandra Barman said that out of the total cost of Rs 1,709 crore, Oil India Limited has contributed Rs 303 crore, Rs 232 crore by Assam government, Rs 50 crore by AIDC, Rs 36 crore by Assam Gas Company while an amount of Rs 1,137 crore was taken as bank loan.