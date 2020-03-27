APMU urges govt to provide passes for tanker drivers and handymen

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 26: The Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union (APMU) on Thursday urged Assam government to provide passes for oil tanker drivers and handymen during 21 days lockdown.

APMU alleged that the drivers and handymen are facing the wrath of policemen.

APMU, upper Assam, president Ranjan Choudhury, president of upper, “We urged the state government to provide passes for the drivers and handymen of tankers. Their service is essential and everyday they are doing their duties but they are assaulted by policemen during plying of their vehicles. The state government should look into the matter and take immediate step to resolve the issue.”

However, a numbers of tanker drivers and handymen are facing grave problems because of the closing down of dhabas because they depend on road side dhabas and they take food in the roadside dhabas.

“We are demanding Rs 21,000 minimum pay for the drivers and handymen of tankers but the government is not giving priority to the matter. The basic needs of the tanker driver and handymen should be fulfilled. We are supporting the lockdown but their service is essential because they have to do the loading and unloading of Petroleum products and if they are assaulted by the policemen in a brutal manner it is not accepted,” Chowdhury alleged.

“Government should take initiative to resolve the issues; if we will call strike then we will be treated as ‘anti national’. We urged the government to look into the matter and provide passes for the drivers and handymen,” Chowdhury said.

He added that since dhabas and hotel are closed the drivers and handymen should be provide food at the company canteen. “We have provided soaps to the drivers and handymen through our struggle fund at Duliajan gas plant,” he said.

“We are facing lots of problems during on the road because all the dhabas and hotels were closed and policemen stopped our vehicle and without any reason they assaulted us. We urged to provide us pass because we are involved in loading and unloading of Petroleum products,” a tanker driver said. Around, 15,000 drivers and handymen are working under the banner of APMU.