Apollo Hospitals Chennai performs 2 Lung transplants during COVID-19

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 3: Apollo Hospitals Group demonstrated its leadership in the field of organ transplants with the announcement of Double Lung Transplant on July 29 and another on September 2 last during the COVID pandemic in India. This was stated by Dr K Madhan Kumar, senior consultant, heart-lung transplant surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

Dr T Sunder, senior consultant cardiothoracic heart and lung transplant surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai added, “Performing a transplant surgery during a pandemic presents many medical and logistic challenges to ensure safety of recipients, family members and healthcare personnel. Safety was ensured via strict protocols that mandates all transplant patients to be received and managed only in dedicated areas that do not have any COVID patients.”

On the other hand, Dr Madan Kumar K, senior consultant cardiothoracic heart and lung transplant surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai and a member of the transplant team said, “Apart from using ECMO (Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation) as a bridge to recovery as well as a bridge to lung transplants in many cases, with a 75% success rate, we also have on record the patient who spent the longest time on ECMO – 46 days – prior to a successful lung transplant. Apollo Hospitals was one of the early pioneers in the use of ECMO beginning as early as 2010, and we have used it in a wide array of situations such as poisoning, trauma, and infections like H1N1. ECMO is also helping to save the lives of patients with COVID -19.”

Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “The successful double lung transplant during the COVID pandemic is a feather in our transplant program’s cap. The successful transplant and recovery also brings into focus our pioneering success in the use of ECMO to support the heart and lungs until transplant or recovery. Today, the Apollo Hospitals group has the largest solid organ transplant programme in India with over 3500 transplants performed to date with success rates comparable to the best in the world.”