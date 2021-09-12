Appointment letters distributed in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 11: Over 100 assistant teachers, LDA/UDA and fourth grade employees of BTR districts were handed over appointment letters at a programme held at CIT Kokrajhar on Saturday.

Assistant teachers in LP/UP schools, LDA/UDA and fourth grade employees were appointed in the Education department of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts under compassionate grounds.

Agriculture minister Atul Bora, Cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma and BTR CEM Pramod Boro ceremonially distributed the appointment letters.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro has urged the newly appointed teacher and fourth grade employees to render hard dedication.