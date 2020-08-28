Archana Mahanta no more, cremated with state honours

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 27: Noted folk singer Archana Mahanta has breathed her last in Health City Hospital here on Thursday. She was 72.

Mahanta was undergoing treatment at the hospital for over a month after she suffered a brain stroke on July 14.

Wife of renowned singer and composer of folk and traditional music and also known as “King of Bihu”, Khagen Mahanta, and mother of popular singer, Angaraag “Papon” Mahanta, Archana Mahanta was also associated with various leading socio-cultural organisations of the state.

Representing one of the most influential families in Assamese music, Archana Mahanta and her late husband had a huge contribution to preserving Assamese folk music and there are many evergreen songs to the credit of the popular singer couple.

Apart from her son, Papon, she also leaves behind her daughter, Kingkini Mahanta, along with thousands of her followers, well-wishers and many others.

It was Khagen and Archana who upon the stage together on many occasions, singing Assamese folk songs and earning a name as the most popular duet singers in recent history. Their melodious live performances are still talked about to this day.

Archana left us with many of the evergreen songs like ‘A phool paah halise jalise’, ‘Rupohi kobane’, ‘Aag sutalot’, ‘Haliki O’, ‘Bhor duporia’, ‘Joon ti ulale, tora ti ulabo’, and many more which will remain forever in the hearts of Assamese people.

A pall of gloom descended throughout the state after the report of Archana Mahanta’s death came out in the media.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna to take necessary steps for performance of last rites of the late artist with state honours.

Sonowal’s legal advisor Shantanu Bharali on behalf of the government was present at the last rites of the singer which were performed with full state honours.

The meeting of the council of ministers headed by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal held at Assam Administrative Staff College, expressed deep condolences and observed silence for two minutes.

Sonowal also expressing his condolences called the singer’s son Angarag Mahanta, talked to him, expressed his profound grief and empathised with him at the testing time.

Union home minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident. “Renowned singer Archana Mahanta’s demise has saddened me.

In a condolence message, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said, “I am deeply saddened to hear the demise of the noted singer Archana Mahanta. She was an asset and her death is an irreparable loss for the society”. She has contributed immensely to the enrichment of cultural life of the state.

Sonowal tweeted, “Anguished at the demise of renowned Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta baidew. Today, we have lost a shining star among the cultural stalwarts of the state. I offer my deepest condolences and join all her well-wishers and fans in prayers for the departed soul. @paponmusic”.

In a statement here, state industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, “Archana Mahanta, the veteran Assamese singer will be remembered for her evergreen songs.

Filmmaker Utpal Borpujari wrote, “#Assam losses a legend. Singer #ArchanaMahanta is no more. She and her husband, the legendary #KhagenMahanta, gave so many moments of joy to so many generations of people. Deepest condolences to @paponmusic and the whole family”.