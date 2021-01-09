Archway inaugurated in memory of martyr cop

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Jan 9: Karbi Anglong superintendent of police Debojit Deuri inaugurated an archway of Balijan LP School which was dedicated to Kirti Chakra awardee martyr Gautam Koch.

Gautam Koch, a constable of 23rd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) was killed in a fierce encounter between militants of the United Peoples Liberation Army (UPLA) and Assam Police personnel at Daldali Hanseybasti near Diphu town in the wee hours of June 23, 2014.

Koch (28), the police constable who died in the encounter, was a resident of village Balijan, Bakalia.

As a mark of respect Kirti Chakra was awarded to Koch posthumously on May 7, 2015.

After inauguration, a public meeting was held which was presided over by Langpher Gaonbura Association president Akon Hazarika.

In his address, Deuri said, “Gautam was a brave policeman. In Assam only two personnel were honoured by Kirti Chakra Award. One is from Tinsukia district and the other is Gautam from Karbi Anglong. This type of archway encourages school children and gives a sense of patriotism. We know Gautam was a student of this school in his childhood so we decided to construct this archway.”

Deuri said that a playground or stadium will also be developed in the martyred policeman’s memory. He also assured to construct a subway to Koch’s residence.

The martyred policeman’s family members Putuli Koch, Dimbeswar Koch, Monalisa Bora Koch and Tushar Koch, DSP (HQ) Nahida Karishma and other were present on the occasion.