Armed Forces Flag Day celebrated at War Memorial at Dighalipukhuri

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: The Armed Forces Flag Day was celebrated at War Memorial at Dighalipukhuri here on Monday following the Covid-19 protocol. The solemn occasion was observed to honour the martyrs and the soldiers of armed forces who safeguard the nation’s frontiers and preserve our country’s territorial integrity.

Brig. Joshi Narain Dutt Ganesh Dutt, (retd) director, sainik welfare, along with veterans and veer naris laid the wreath at War Memorial and pay tributes to honour the martyrs.

Thereafter, director of sainik welfare, interacted with the veterans and invitees and expressed his admiration for their meritorious service to the nation. He also affirmed to extend his commitments for the welfare and rehabilitation of veterans and their dependents as defined by Assam government and to make the best efforts to take care of the families and dependents of the martyrs who laid down their life in the safeguard of our nation.

At the end the director of sainik welfare released the wall calendar for the year 2021 to commemorate the Armed Forces Flag Day in the state of Assam.