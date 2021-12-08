Armed Forces Flag Day Observed in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 7: Along with the rest of the nation, Zilla Sainik Welfare Office, Sivasagar on Tuesday observed Armed Forces Flag Day in Sivasagar.

On the occasion, District Sainik Welfare officer Wg Cdr Sherokh Rashid Hazarika (Retd) extended greetings to Megha Nidhi Dahal, deputy commissioner, Sivasagar at the office of the deputy commissioner, Sivasagar.

Along with the deputy commissioner, district development commissioner, additional deputy commissioners and other officers and staff wore lapel badges, token flags and also donated towards the Armed Forces Flag Day fund.

It may be noted that every year India celebrates “Armed Forces Flag Day” on December 7 to honour the martyrs and men in uniform for their dedication, selflessness and valiant sacrifices made to safeguard the nation.