Armed forces offer aerial salute to NE COVID-19 warriors 

Choppers shower petals, conduct flypast to express gratitude docs, nurses, others

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 3: The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters on Sunday conducted a flypast in Guwahati and some other parts of the northeastern region to express gratitude towards the effort of the doctors, nurses and all other frontline warriors in the fight against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

A Mi-17 helicopter conducted a flypast starting from Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati and showered petals on the COVID-19 warriors at Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and Mahendra Mohan Choudhury hospital in Guwahati as a mark of aerial salute to the COVID-19 warriors.

This is part of a nationwide campaign by the armed forces to support and express gratitude towards the effort of the frontline warriors battling against COVID-19.

Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Colonel P Khong said that the armed forces have conducted a nationwide campaign to support the COVID-19 warriors and giving armed salute to them who are helping us to fight against COVID-19 on Sunday.

“We salute them, we expressed gratitude towards their effort by showering petals. A Mi-17 helicopter conducted the flypast in Guwahati,” the Defence PRO said.

On the other hand, the armed forces had also conducted band display at Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

Similarly, the IAF helicopter had also conducted a flypast and showered petals on the COVID-19 warriors at Shillong civil hospital.

Meanwhile, defying haze over the mountains of the Arunachal Pradesh capital, two advance light helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) showered petals on the lone COVID-19 hospital in the state — Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) — on Sunday.

The IAF choppers flew from the Tezpur Air Base under the Eastern Air Command and returned to the base after conducting the flypast, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said.

Commending the gesture, Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) hoped that the goodwill message will reach every frontline worker, police personnel, official, gaon burha (village headman) and NGO.