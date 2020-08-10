Arms, ammunition cache recovered in Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Aug 10: Police administration in Kokrajhar district recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions from Panijani jungle area under Tulsibil police outpost on Monday.

According to police, based on a specific input, a search operation was launched at jungle area of Panijani Part II during which a huge cache of arms and ammunitions were recovered and seized. The operation was conducted under the leadership of additional SP (headquarters) Kokrajhar Mukut Rabha, Latuk Das (TSI) and in-charge of Tulsibil outpost Partha Pratim Biswas and his team. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Two AK 56 rifle, three magazines, two 36 HE grenades, two detonators, 211 round ammunitions of 7.62 mm pistol and AK series were recovered during the operation. “Police administration has been taking stern steps against the illegal dealing and possession of arms and ammunitions in the area,” said a senior police officer in Kokrajhar.

Meanwhile, a truck bearing registration number AS 17C-1999 loaded with tobacco was also seized at Simultapu police outpost along the Srirampur check gate in Kokrajhar district on Monday.

Notably, the tobacco was supposed to be smuggled to Meghalaya from Dinhata, West Bengal. The Police arrested have arrested the truck driver identified as Hafijur Rahman of Sontali and seized the tobacco. Police officials informed that the market value of the smuggled tobacco is estimated to be be approximately INR10 lakh.