Arms, drugs recovered

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Oct 26: Police recovered arms and drugs at Disapur Sunday Bazar road on Monday evening.

On a tip-off, the police set up a naka at Disapur Sunday Bazar road under Dillai police station on the evening of October 25. At around 6:30 pm several persons were seen moving suspiciously in the area. On being accosted they opened fire at the police and police also fired in self-defence.

After about 20 minutes the police searched the area and found an injured person lying on the ground. On being searched one 7.65 mm pistol, 20 live bullets, empty cartridges and 50 soap cases filled with heroin was recovered. Two others fled from the place towards Nagaland. Search is on to apprehend the other smugglers.