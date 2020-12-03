Arms haul in Kokrajhar, Baksa before BTC elections

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHADR, Dec 2: Police have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from two different places of Kokrajhar and Baksa districts with just six days left for the elections to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Based on specific information, police recovered 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 AK magazine and 41 rounds of ammunition from a jungle area in Moithabari area near Nayabasti under Baganpara outpost of Barbari police station.

“Baksa Police based on specific information, a search operation was launched in the Moithabari area, near Nayabasti, under Baganpara OP of Barbari PS last night and recovered 1 AK-47 Rifle, 1 AK Magazine and 41 rounds of Ammunition in Jungle area,” Baksa police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Free, fair and neutral BTR election remains our motto,” additional director general of police (law and order) GP Singh tweeted.

In yet another operation, police have recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from Bathouguri village under Kokrajhar on Tuesday night.

Based on a specific information, a search operation was conducted by a team of Kokrajhar police led by additional SP Mukut Rabha at Bathouguri village under Kokrajhar police station on Tuesday night.

An AK-47 rifle, 290 rounds of 7.62 ammunition and 19 rounds of .303 ammunition were recovered during the operation. The consignment was concealed at fish pond in the village.

However, no one has so far been arrested in this connection.

Polls to the BTC are scheduled in two phases on December 7 and 10.