Army apprehends ULFA (I) cadre in Dibrugarh district

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 13: Based on a specific input, troops of Indian Army in a joint operation with Assam Police apprehended an ULFA(I) cadre from near Ouguri village in Dibrugarh district on June 11.

The apprehended cadre has been identified as Babul Gogoi, resident of Village No. 2 Nachani Gaon, Tingkhong under Dibrugarh District.

One point 22mm pistol, 1 magazine, 8 cordex and 14 detonators were also recovered during the operation. It is suspected that the cadre was actively involved in money laundering and recruitment for ULFA(I) in Upper Assam.