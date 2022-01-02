Army Busts ULFA (I) Recruitment Bid

HT Bureau

Kohima, Jan 1: The security Forces of Red Shield Division of Spear Corps launched a joint operation along with Pengri Police to stop four new recruits on their way to join the outlawed ULFA (I) outfit in Tinsukia district on December 30.

Relentless efforts by the Security Forces to cripple the recruitment network of ULFA has resulted in a major breakthrough by preventing 32 recruits in the last three months from moving to ULFA (I) camps.

All the recruits have confessed that they were on their way to join ULFA (I) camps across the Indian Myanmar Border.

The good coordination between Indian Army and Assam Police has produced good results in the past and shall continue to ensure that the region stays peaceful and stable.