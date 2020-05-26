Army busts ULFA-I recruitment racket, minor rescued

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 25: In a major breakthrough, the troops of Indian Army in a joint operation with the police busted a recruitment racket of ULFA(I) and rescued a minor from Charaideo district on Monday.

Based on a specific input, the joint teams launched a well coordinated operation spread over Charaideo and Dibrugarh districts. During the operation the teams apprehended one hardcore militant and four over ground workers (OGWs) belonging to the proscribed group, a defence spokesman here said.

The apprehended persons have been identified as “Pvt” Baldev Teli, a ULFA(I) cadre and Amit Bara, Sumit Baig, Azad Gohran and Vijay all OGWs, he said.

The apprehended persons were allegedly involved in a recruitment racket in the region.

The rescued minor identified as Romen Orang was newly recruited and has since been handed over to his parents in presence of villagers after counselling, he also said.

The teams also recovered one 7.62 mm Pistol, 2 rounds of ammunition, mobile phones and SIM cards, he added.