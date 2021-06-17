Army detonates bomb at Itakhola 

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 16: A team of bomb experts from the 4 Core, Tezpur had detonated the bomb that was recovered from Dhobi Khola Bridge under Itakhola PS of Biswanath on Tuesday evening.

According to the information, a villager had spotted a bomb lying over Dhobi Khola Bridge in the evening and immediately informed the Itakhola police. The police team, who had reached the site and separated the bomb from that area and intimated the recovery of the bomb to the bomb squad. A team of bomb squad from the Indian army reached Itakhola and detonated it in an open field around 3 pm on Wednesday causing no harm to anybody.