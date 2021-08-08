Army man shot dead by fellow jawan at Tinsukia’s Laipuli

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 7: A Lance Naik of the 73-Mountain Brigade was shot dead by an army jawan following a heated argument at the Laipuli Army Brigade headquarters in Tinsukia district in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to sources, the incident took place at around 1:15 am.

Police said that the deceased army man identified as Lance Naik Sanjay Chand was shot dead by Rajendra Prasad, an army jawan who was later taken into custody by the police.

Both the army personnel belonged to Uttarakhand.

Tinsukia police station officer in-charge Pranjal Baruah said, “At around 5 am, we received a phone call from a Major of the 73 Mountain Brigade, informing us about a firing incident inside the camp. We were told that Lance Naik Sanjay Chand was shot to death by another jawan identified as Rajendra Prasad. Immediately, a police team rushed to the spot and took the accused jawan into custody. One INSAS rifle and 20 spent cartridges were seized from the possession of the army jawan. He is currently being interrogated at the police station.”

Tinsukia superintendent of police Debojit Deuri said, “There was an incident of fratricide at the Laipuli Army camp today morning in which one army personnel was killed by a fellow jawan. We are investigating the incident and the accused army man has been arrested.”

The body of Lance Naik was sent for post-mortem at the Tinsukia Civil Hospital.