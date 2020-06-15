Army man who died of brain hemorrhage in Dinjan base, tests positive for COVID-19

20 containment zones declared in Guwahati, state’s tally crosses 4000 mark

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 14: The state’s COVID-19 tally has jumped to 4049 from 3718 on Saturday night with reports of 331 fresh cases during the past 24 hours.

On the other hand, there is a report of death of an army jawan at an army base hospital in 2- Mountain division on Saturday night. He was suffering from brain hemorrhage after he fell in bathroom.

His swab samples turned positive for COVID-19 after death. The jawan has been identified as Raju Chandra Dev (39).

Three other jawans also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, sources in joint director of health services of Tinsukia said.

However, the district administration and army authorities are yet to confirm the report.

Of 106 positive cases reported on Sunday evening, 32 are from Nagaon, 28 from Kamrup, 16 from Kamrup, 13 from Darrang, 10 from Barpeta, 3 from Karimganj, 2 from Lakhimpur and one each from Dhemaji and Cachar district.

43 fresh cases have been reported during the day hours. Of them, 14 are from Nagaon, 10 from Golaghat, 10 from Kamrup, 2 from Jorhat, 2 from Baksa, 2 from Chirang, 1 each from Karbi Anglong, Dhemaji and Bongaigaon district.

On Saturday night, a total of 182 new COVID-19 cases have been reported till 11.35 pm.

With 155 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Sunday, the state’s discharged patients have gone up to 1960. The state has 2078 active positive patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

The situation in Guwahati city has gone from bad to worse. Kamrup metro district administration on Sunday declared 20 places as containment zones in view of fresh of positive patients.

The new containment zones are: Sarumotoria, Garobasti, SBI Guest House in Sarumotoria, Games Village, Zoo Tiniali, Nabajyoti Nagar in Panjabari, Ahomgaon, Hengerabari, BP Chaliha Nagar and Akashi Nagar in Bamunimaidan, Sagar Apartment- SJ Road in Athgaon, Joymati Nagar, Loco Colony in Pandu, Narayan Nagar in Bharalumukh and Boripara in Maligaon, Paltan Bazar, Ulubari, Srimantpur in Bhangagarh, Solapara in Paltan Bazar and Udaipur in Birubari.

Twelve police personnel of Hatigaon Police Station in the city have been quarantined at Hotel Lily in the city after they came into contact with an accused who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The accused Gagan Rajbongshi was arrested in connection with an LPG cylinder theft case and had tested positive on June 8.

The authorities have sanitized the Hatigaon Police Station.

Earlier, a sub-inspector (SI) of Panbazar Police station tested positive for COVID-19. He was quarantined at a hotel in the city for the last five days and the results came positive on Friday evening.

With increasing number of COVID-19 patients, Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner and chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Mukul Kumar Saikia has requisitioned more buildings for setting up of quarantine centres.

In a fresh order issued on June 14, the DC requisitioned Jirsong Asong (Diphu), Pranab Vidyapith Girls Hostel (Sukhanjan) and Khorsing Terang High School (Japarajan).

In West Karbi Anglong, the district administration has declared three containment zones at Kheroni Dekhreng, Hawaipur Borholi and Lamsakhang on Sunday.

Akash Shah (Dikhreng), Prem Nayak (Lamsakhang), Babu Terang (Hawaipur Borholi) tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

46 more people tested positive in Nagaon on Sunday taking the total number of the COVID-19 positive patients in the district to 332.

40 patients who were being treated in various COVID-19 hospitals have been discharged from the hospitals after their swab samples tested negative.

Of them, 14 from Nagaon Civil Hospital and 26 patients from Ujaragaon Model Hospital, sources said here.

The total number of discharge patients in the district has gone up to 121.

Presently, 93 positive patients are undergoing treatment in Nagaon Civil Hospital while 41 in Mowamari Model Hospital, 33 in Kandali Model Hospital and 22 positive patients are undergoing treatment in Ujaragaon Model Hospital.

In Chirang district, three COVID-19 patients were discharged from Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary (JSB) Civil Hospital after their swap samples tested negative on Sunday.

The discharged patients are: Pakan Iswary (19), Savio Borgayary (12) and Prakash Narzary.

With this, the total number of active cases in the district stands at 16, including two more cases registered on Sunday.

Of them 12 have been undergoing treatment at JSB Hospital in Kajalgaon while four have been outside Chirang district.

Three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus have been reported from Hailakandi on Sunday, taking the tally to 140.

Health authorities here disclosed that Basu Das (33), Subhajit Das (18) and Samiruddin Laskar (23), have tested positive. Samiruddin was in Joymangal High School quarantine centre while Basu and Subhajit were under home quarantine at Monacherra Part I. Two infected patients have been shifted to the isolation wards of SK Roy Civil Hospital while one to Dholai MG Model Hospital at Katlicherra.

Two positive patients succumbed to the contagious disease in the district, the recent victim being Mangoli Rani Das, 53, a resident of Bakrihower Part I under Algapur revenue circle, who breathed her last at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning.

Another positive patient named Foijul Haque Barbhuiya, 65, of Borjurai village under Hailakandi revenue circle died at SMC&H on April 10 last.

Superintendent of SK Roy designated COVID-19 Civil Hospital, Dr. Sudip Chakraborty informed that 50 positive patients are admitted at the isolation wards while 21 are at SMC&H.

There are currently 97 active cases, which include two deaths. 43 patients on being cured have been discharged from civil hospital in Hailakandi, SMC&H, Silchar and Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.