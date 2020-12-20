Army medical camp held in Darrang

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: Red Horns Division under operation Sadbhavana organised a Medical Camp at Gadwa Chapori in Darrang district on December 19 last. The aim of the camp was to reach out and deliver basic essential medical care to the local population in the interiors of lower Assam.

The camp was conducted with the assistance of Darrang Health Department, wherein a team of Army and civil doctors along with nursing staff provided their services to over 2000 locals.

Notably, the camp is second in series of the medical camps being organised by the Army under operation Sadbhavna in December with the first being organised at Sialmari No 2 village of Darrang District on December 18.