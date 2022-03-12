‘Army Officer’ Dupes Guwahati Youth

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 11: In yet another fraud case, a boy from Guwahati was recently robbed of around Rs. 4 lakh by a man who impersonated as an Army Intelligence officer and duped him on the pretext of providing food supply contract job at Missamari Army Camp.

The accused has been identified as Romil Ingle from Raipur, Chattisgarh.

The fraud came to light through one Indrajit Singha, a resident of Pandu area of the city. As per an FIR Singha lodged with the city commissioner of police, Guwahati City (FIR dated October 26, 2021) that he paid Rs. 4 lakh to the accused for a supply contract job in Missamari Army Can’t in 2019 but the accused neither fulfilled his promise, nor did he return the money and it was also discovered that he is not an Army Intelligence officer.

Significantly, Singha’s brother and some of his friends were also duped by the said accused and cases were registered against the accused in many police stations of Guwahati City.

The commissioner has handed over the matter to DCP (Crime) for the necessary probe. Presently, Jalukbari police station registered a case under section 419/420 of IPC against the accused and police investigation is going on.