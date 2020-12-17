Army recruitment rally conducted for women

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: In the continuing effort to give an impetus to Women empowerment and enhancing the role of women in Indian Army, Recruiting Zone (Army) at Shillong is conducting recruitment rally exclusively for Women Candidates at Narangi, Military Station Guwahati.

The recruitment rally began from December 17 and will conclude on December 20. The state administration and the Army Authorities have put their hands together to make the recruitment rally successful.