Army rescues 111 civilians stranded atop Sela Pass

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 2: Army personnel rescued 111 civilians and 70 vehicles caught in the snow-clad Sela Pass situated atop 14,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh, in a civic action operation conducted on Saturday. A statement issued on Monday said two teams of the Army along with their medical staff and recovery vehicles relentlessly worked throughout the night, till wee hours of Sunday, to help as many as 111 civilians, including women and children in 70 vehicles who got stranded in heavy snow at Sela Pass in sub-zero temperature.

Sela Pass, situated close to India-China border attracts tourists as the area witness snowfall during the winter. “The locals and tourists in distress also were provided with hot tea, snacks and food at the site by the army personnel,” it said. Meanwhile, the tourists expressed gratitude to the troops of the Indian Army for their efforts. The office of Arunachal Pradesh chief minister, which was also monitoring the situation, complimented the Army for their timely and effective response.