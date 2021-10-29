Arrested drugs mafia deputy commander of NSCN (IM)

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 28: RK Hopingson hailing from Senapati district in Manipur who was arrested by the Nagaon police on Monday last near Nonoi Outpost is the deputy commander of the banned Naga Outfits – NSCN (IM) and he is one among the members of the militant group who are allegedly running the empire of illegal trading of drugs in the entire northeast.

This has come to light during the police investigation after his arrest, sources from police said on Thursday afternoon here.

Sources claimed that the arrested leader of NSCN (IM) Hopingson has been involved in the illegal trading as well as smuggling of drugs in the entire region since 2010, for which he was being declared as most wanted by the Central Intelligence Agency.

Earlier, police simply ascertained RK Hopingson as a mere drugs smuggler from Dimapur in Nagaland. But during the interrogation, Nagaon police were able to get the breakthrough and also ensured his close association with the dreaded Naga militants group NSCN (IM), sources said adding further that further investigation was on and expected that police would be able to get more information in this regard.

Meanwhile, based on his statement the police recovered a sophisticated car that he used earlier and then sold. Sources claimed that the militant group purchased a new car and used it only one time for smuggling drugs in the zone and thereafter the vehicle was sold or abandoned somewhere.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.