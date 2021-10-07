Article on Dholpur eviction offensive to Assam: Complainants

Complaint lodged against Singapore based research scholar, The Hindu editor

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 6: A few individuals have lodged a complaint at Latasil Police Station, Guwahati against National University of Singapore research scholar Suraj Gogoi for writing an article on Dholpur eviction in The Hindu newspaper which was allegedly offensive to Assam and Assamese community at large and allegedly promoted disharmony, feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will towards the Assamese community amongst the other groups and communities of the country. The FIR also included the name of the editor of The Hindu, Suresh Nambath, for publishing the article.

The four individuals Akash Kalita, Birajmohan Hazarika, Deepjyoti Kalita and Biman Prashad Borkakoti also lodged a complaint against Angshuman Chowdhury, senior researcher at Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, New Delhi, and resident of New Delhi for a similar controversial post on social media.

Addressed to the officer in charge of Latasil Police Station under which jurisdiction and all other places where the criminal articles were made available, the complaint said that on September 30, 2021 Suraj Gogoi (accused no. 1) wrote an article in the national newspaper, ‘The Hindu’.

“This article was published in this daily newspaper which was circulated nationally and internationally through the internet.”

The FIR reads: The article titled, ‘The Scorching Rays of Assamese Nationalism’ is about the eviction drive and how Assamese ‘nationalism’ played a part in the eviction as well as the violence that accompanied the eviction, with special reference to the now arrested photographer Bijoy Bania. In this article, there are many instances of offensive speech being made against Assam and the larger Assamese community. I want to highlight some paragraphs from the article:

“As for Assamese political sadism, the only exit of it is to annihilate language and culture in its current form and interest.”

This is the conclusion of the article which also describes the unfortunate death and defiling of the injured protestor Moynul Haque in Gorukhuti as an ‘act of political sadism’. In the article accused No. 1 also describes the “the reactions to the Darrang brutality expressed by journalists, politicians, and the foot soldiers of Assamese nationalism reveal how hatred has crystallised into the caste Assamese social structure, and how benumbed they are. Their narcissism will not stop even when political sadism is in such naked display… And like a psychotic, there is no reality but what they see in and about themselves”.

The accused No. 1 here says that the unfortunate killing of the protesters at Gorukhuti is an example of political sadism. Most importantly, due to the Gorukhuti incident, the accused No. 1 calls for an annihilation of Assamese language and culture. These are serious insults to the entire Assamese community.

In this article, the accused No. 1 has deliberately promoted disharmony, feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will towards the Assamese community amongst the other groups and communities of the country. He has visibly represented by his words that Assamese people do not bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India, as by law established. The said article is still available online at the following link:

URL: https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/op-ed/the-scorching-rays-of-assamese-nationalism/article36743810.ece

Regarding accused No. 2, the FIR reads: On September 25, 2021, Angshuman Chowdhury in his blog wrote an article titled – ‘On Maynul Haque and Bijoy Bania’ where he compared Bijoy Bania, the photographer who pounced on a dead body with our Assamese national hero – Lachit Borphukan. In accused no. 2’s words – “Bijoy is a warrior. A bit like Lachit Borphukan, maybe. He is the MVP of modern Assamese history, the frontline commander in the Battle of Saraighat. He is the batman of Assamese jatiyatabad.”

On receiving strong reactions from people across social media and the internet due to such a criminally motivated statement, he edited the sentence and deleted the word ‘Lachit Borphukan’. However, the original piece can be accessed in this URL: https://archive.is/uj7QA. His edited article contains criminally motivated statements against the Assamese hero, Lachit Borphukan, with an intention to incite rioting. Such an insult to the Assamese national hero – Lachit Borphukan is an attempt to give provocation to cause riot besides also promoting enmity towards the Assamese community amongst other groups and communities of the country.

The accused persons by their publications intend to promote enmity amongst different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc. and disturb public tranquility. Moreover, they have attempted to incite hatred against the Assamese community by implying that the Assamese people do not bear true faith to the rule of law established by the Constitution of India and that they tried to imply that the entire community is hateful and bigoted. The circulation of their statements is clearly with an intent to create and promote hatred, enmity and ill-will between groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth residence, language and community. The articles and publications of the accused persons are available online across the world including within the territorial jurisdiction of this Police Station.

In this manner, the accused persons are guilty of committing offences under Sections 153, 153-A, 153-B, 505, 34, of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Since the place of occurrence of the aforesaid offences are within the jurisdiction of this police station, your good self has the power to register a FIR and investigate the matter.

Therefore, I would like to humbly request you to register a case against these accused persons and after investigating the matter, bring it to its logical conclusion.

