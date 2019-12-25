Artists, cartoonists, poet stage protest against CAA in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: Several hundreds of artists, cartoonists and people from different parts of Assam came out in support to the statewide movement against Citizenship (Amendment) Act here on Wednesday.

Participating in a protest programme organised by All Assam Students Union’ (AASU), the artists, cartoonists, senior citizens and people gathered at Latasil playground in the capital city and registered their protest against the new citizenship act through paintings and by reciting poems.

Renowned artist and Assamese film director Pulak Gogoi said that Assam has already taken the burden of foreigners up to 1971 and it is not possible to take more.

“All the artists of the Assam are coming here to raise their voices against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. We believed the BJP and voted them. The Prime Minister said that, he will take action against the illegal foreigners to send them back to their origin places immediately after he becomes Prime Minister. But he did not do it. He brought the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (now becomes an act and law) and it will harm Assam,” Pulak Gogoi said.

On the other hand, several organisations, people had staged anti-CAA protests in Dhubri, Jorhat, Tezpur, Dibrugarh.