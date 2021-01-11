Arunachal Dy CM bats for reopening of Stilwell Road

‘Assam, Arunachal share cordial ties, historical bonding since time immemorial’

HT Correspondent

CHAPAKHOWA, Jan 10: Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein has stressed on opening of reopening of the historic Stilwell Road saying that reopening of the road would deepen the age-old cultural linkage and would act as catalyst for cross-border trade.

“The Northeast is the gateway to the ASEAN countries, and reopening the road will ease travel and cut distance for people living on both sides of the border and promote cross-border trade,” Mein said while addressing the 62nd Biennial Central Conference 2021 of All Assam Ahom Sabha (Sodou Asom Ahom Sabha) here on Sunday.

He appealed the Centre to consider prioritising the restoration of this historic road, as it would be mutually beneficial for both India and Myanmar.

Mein informed the gathering that naming of the Dhola – Sadiya Bridge after Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was first proposed by the members of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dr Hazarika had worked relentlessly for unity and integrity for all caste, creed and religion through his songs and music, he said.

Mein said that Assam and Arunachal share cordial relations and historical bonding since time immemorial. “We must strive to maintain the bond of love, brotherhood and peaceful co-existence for days to come too as we are interdependent and share common interest in many things,” Mein added.

He said, “Tai families share similar origin, history and culture and most of us still maintain the Tai Language as our mother tongue and have a very rich history and literature as we have our own script since time immemorial.”

He lauded the visionary initiatives and contributions made by pioneers of All Assam Ahom Association and said that the tireless efforts of the organisation for uniting all the Tai brothers in Assam and for the welfare of Tai people are praiseworthy.

“We look forward to Tai Ahom, the largest family of Tai group in India to lead us all and play the role of a big brother in uniting the Tai families under one umbrella,” said Mein.

Prominent among others, minister of UD, health and family welfare, Govt of Assam Pijush Hazarika, MLA Sadiya Bolin Chetia, president Chutia Honmilon Parishad, Amio Borah and president, All Assam Ahom Sabha, Uma Konwar and president of Purbanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha Dr. Dayananda Borgohain were present on the occasion.