Arunachal seeks Assam’s help for GI registration of crops

Arunachal Agri dept and AAU to ink MoU shortly

By: Smita Bhattacharyya

JORHAT, Jan 7: Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein on Thursday sought research intervention and help from Assam Agricultural University (AAU) here in regard to Arunachal Pradesh getting GI registration of its indigenous crops like Khamti Lahi, Monpa Maize, Adi Kekir, etc. in a bid to promote exports.

Mein, who visited AAU on Thursday along with the Arunachal Pradesh director of agriculture, Anong Lego and team of officers from the department of agriculture, held discussions with the vice chancellor, scientists and faculty members of the University.

He said that Geographical Indicators (GI) and networking for quality assurance, packaging, branding needed to be promoted for exportable commodities to meet the international standards and protocol.

“Many indigenous crop species of high demand especially in the overseas market need to be GI registered for patenting so as to ensure Intellectual Property Rights protection to fetch premium price in the international markets,” he said.

Mein said that the GI Registration will not only be limited to Khamti Lahi Rice, Monpa Maize and Adi Kekir but will also be extended to other indigenous crops of the state.

The department of agriculture, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam Agricultural University agreed to go ahead with the proposal with the signing of an MoU.

Mein sought scientific intervention, support, help and guidance from the institute in developing a package of practices for various indigenous crops cultivated in Arunachal Pradesh.

While citing the vast potential of agriculture and allied activities in Arunachal Pradesh, he informed that the state has about 25 lakh hectare of cultivable land out of which 7 lakh hectare is fit for food and commercial crops through conventional irrigation and 18 lakh hectares area suitable for horticultural crops.

“Arunachal Pradesh has unique biodiversity with about 80 per cent of the traditional agricultural practices producing organic products,” he said.

He also said that the agricultural sector played a pivotal role in the economy of Arunachal Pradesh as this sector contributes more than 32 per cent to the state’s GDP.

He said that the state was bestowed with five agro-climatic zones supporting crop production of all climatic requirements and has vast water resources, large numbers of plant and animal genetic resources and there is plentiful scope of horizontal as well as vertical expansion of cropped areas as the state has so far been able to utilise only 14 per cent of the total arable area of 2.5 million hectare.

He further informed that the government of Arunachal Pradesh has accorded top priority to climate resilient agriculture and allied sector activities, not only to achieve food and nutritional security but also to sustain livelihood and ensure remunerative returns to the farmers and also to create employment opportunities in rural areas to decelerate urban migration of young workforce.

AAU vice-chancellor Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka said that apart from GI Registrations, the university had created crop varieties and developed organic package of practices for crops in Assam. He assured all possible support and assistance from the university and to work in collaboration with the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

AAU and KVK Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh had cultivated 10 varieties of Khamti Lahi as observation trials for development and purification of seeds during 2020. Observation and cultivation for Monpa Maize and Adi Kekir will be done from this year onward.

Mein also made field visits to the tea garden, biofertiliser unit, animal husbandry and poultry units of the university, Plant pathology department and North East Agriculture Technology Entrepreneurs Hub in the campus and interacted with the faculty members and students.

Director of agriculture, Anong Lego, director of research (agri), AAU, Dr Ashok Bhattacharya, Dr Pinaki Sengupta, retired chief scientist and former head of NEIST, Jorhat and others also spoke on the occasion.