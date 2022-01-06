Asasm CM Demands High Level Probe into PM Modi’s Security Lapse

Protesters forces PM cut short Punjab visit

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit was cut short on Wednesday after a ‘major security lapse’ as he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters, prompting the Union Home Ministry to seek an immediate report from the state government and strict action against those responsible.

According to a ministry statement, the Prime Minister landed on Wednesday morning at Bathinda from where he was to go to the national martyrs’ memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter and due to rain and poor visibility, he waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

“When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the national marytrs’ memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police,” the statement said.

Around 30 km away from the memorial, when Modi’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors.

“The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister,” the statement said.

After the serious lapse in security, his convoy decided to return without attending an event at a martyrs’ memorial, a Home Ministry statement said.

The Prime Minister also could not attend a rally in Ferozepur.

The Home Ministry has asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the ‘security lapse’ in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s travel in Punjab is a matter of serious concern and demanded an enquiry into it at the highest level.

The incident is a matter of shame and proved that the ruling Congress in that state is interested only in politics and not development, he said.

Sarma in a series of tweets said ‘compromising’ the security of the Prime Minister is a matter of serious concern and must be enquired into at the highest levels.

He wrote, “It’s a matter of shame that Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s cavalcade (sic) was stopped by protesters on his way to visit the martyr’s memorial at Hussainiwala, Punjab.”