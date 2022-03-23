Asasm Congress Plans To Expose Illegalities

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 22: The Congress in Karbi Anglong will launch a protest to expose the large-scale corruption and illegal exploitation of natural resources, said president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bhupen Kumar Borah here in Diphu.

He was here to attend the Extended Executive Meeting of the party at the Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) office.

After attending the meeting, Borah while briefing the media said, “The BJP ruled Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) is infested with massive corruption. There are coal, sand and stone syndicates flourishing in Karbi Anglong. The Congress party has taken a decision to launch a strong protest to expose the massive corruption by the BJP ruled KAAC. There is massive corruption in the ongoing 4 lane road construction of NH-36 from Doboka to Dimapur. The genuine landowners are not getting compensation for their land. Congress will take up the issue at the state level.”

Borah also said that strengthening of the party in the three hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao has been entrusted to Hill Districts Congress Coordination Committee headed by former HAD minister Kharsing Engti as the chairman. He will look into all matters on how Congress can be strengthened with membership drives and prepare for the upcoming KAAC election in the two hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

On being asked about any possibility of an alliance with the regional parties in Karbi Anglong for the KAAC election, the APCC president said the state Congress has left the matter to be decided by the district Congress. But he hinted that Congress is willing to forge an alliance with any anti-BJP parties.