ASDC, 15 organisations reject CAA in KA; to stage protest on Feb 3

DIPHU, Jan 31: At least 15 organisations, including two political parties Friday came out to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Centre’s proposal for granting Schedule Tribe (Hills) status to Bodos living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao under clause 6.1 of Bodo peace Accord.

The organisations include Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Karbi Anglong District Committee of All Assam Gorkha Students Union (AAGSU), All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC-J), All Tiwa Students Union (ATSU), Dimasa Students Union (DSU), Garo Cultural Society (GCS), Garo Students Union (GSU), Karbi Anglong Man (Tai Speaking) Students and Youth Association (KAMSYA), Kuki National Assembly (KNA), Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA), Karbi Students Organisation (KSO), Rengma Naga Cultural Society (RNCS), Rengma Naga Students Union (RNSU) and Tiwa Cultural Society (TCS). The organisations will also stage a protest at Rongbong Timung Memorial English School Playground, Chutianala, here on February 3.

Addressing a joint press conference in the presence of 15 organisations here on Friday, ASDC president Holiram Terang said that the ruling BJP has been launching false propaganda that the Sixth Schedule areas and Inner Line Permit Region (ILPR) would be exempted from the purview of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

“The people of Karbi Anglong, tribal or otherwise, have the serious apprehension of further being marginalised with the implementation of the CAA. The propaganda of the ruling party that areas under the Sixth Schedule and the Inner Line Perimit Regime (ILPR) will not be affected by this amended citizenship law, is totally false and meant to bring divisions in the nationwide mass protest against the CAA. Once a foreigner gets Indian citizenship, practically that person cannot be stopped from entering and settling down in these so called protected areas. Karbi Anglong is the living witness. In the 1960s migrants/refugees from the then East Pakistan (present Bangladesh) were settled in the Grazing Reserve area of Rongkut-Borbil under Howraghat police station and Reserve Forest area of Rongkhang in Baithalangso police station of the then Mikir Hills district (present Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong), which was already an Autonomous District under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India,” Terang said.

“The government of the day did not even bother to take the consent of the authority of the Autonomous District Council of that time. This migrant population now wields considerable clout in the hill polity. The CAA will only pave the way for more migrants to come in leading to further marginalisation of small communities living in the hills of Assam,” Terang who was a state minister during AGP government, added.

“The hill people of Assam are also deeply hurt by the Centre’s intention to grant the status of Schedule Tribe (Hills) to the Bodo people living in the hill districts. We have been consistently stating that no tribe should be put in two different categories. The Bodos are recognised as Schedule Tribe (Plains) and therefore, the Bodos living in the hills too should be categorised such that as schedule tribe (Plains) only. We demand upon the Centre to withdraw proposal of granting ST(H) status to the Bodos living in the hill districts,” he reiterated.

Dimasa Students Union (DSU) president Dhiraj Diphusa said, “We have got nothing against our Bodo brothers. But on the process to developing one community, other communities cannot be trampled upon. People have voted the BJP in the name of change and they have brought this upon us. This will lead to chaos.”