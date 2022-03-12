ASDC, APHLC War Of Words Over JCCPA Formation

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 11: The Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) leaders have strongly reacted to a statement made by president of All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), JI Kathar regarding the party’s existence recently.

In a press conference held here at the central committee office of ASDC on Friday, its president Chandra Kanta Terang said the president of APHLC, JI Kathar has made a comment before media persons a few days back saying that after the formation of Joint Coordination Committee for Protection of Autonomy (JCCPA), the ASDC is almost dead.

Kathar also said that the JCCPA is like an NGO and as ASDC is almost dead, there are no regional parties to alliance with it in the ensuing Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections, Terang said.

He also said that from 2017 the ASDC has been negotiating with other regional parties and organisations to work together for a common agenda for attaining the Autonomous State.

The ASDC leaders have approached JI Kathar to join his APHLC party in the common platform of working together. In two meetings held on July 3 and July 26 previous year, JI Kathar also attended and expressed his willingness to come to a common platform for a political unity. But on July 27, he changed his mind and declared that he will not be in the joint forum. Though JI Kathar distanced himself, ASDC and other organisations pursued to form the JCCPA.

Terang clarified that JCCPA is not for contesting elections, it is a platform for carrying out joint movement. In the election it is the ASDC that is going to take the lead, Terang said.

The party president also said that JI Kathar has started a political conspiracy to end the ASDC. The ASDC is a registered political party, but APHLC is not. It is the APHLC that is an NGO. JI Kathar is directly a political agent of the BJP and is benefiting that party only.

Former chief executive member (CEM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and general secretary, ASDC, Jotson Bey said what JI Kathar is doing now has made himself a laughing stock. JI Kathar said the election to KAAC cannot be declared by the Governor. But in the district council election rules said the Governor has the authority to notify elections to the district councils of the Assam Autonomous districts.

Bey also said the Assam Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules 1951 are still in use for the conduct of elections in the Sixth Schedule Autonomous Council of Karbi Anglong. By referring to paragraph 2 (7) of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India, JI Kathar is always talking about the deletion of names of non-scheduled tribes persons from the KAAC voter lists. But the rules have not mentioned the deletion of non-scheduled tribes’ names. JI Kathar is not a stable mind. He says something and acts differently, Bey said.

Secretary, ASDC, Daniel Teron said as JI Kathar has no faith in the existing electoral rolls and has no moral right to contest the KAAC elections.

Teron said, “APHLC has contested in the past as independent and will contest in the coming KAAC election as independent as the party is not registered with the Election Commission of India and as such the party is qualified to be called as NGO.”