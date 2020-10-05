ASDC flays BJP for ignoring Autonomous State issue

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 5: Welcoming the Union government’s decision to hold talks with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Gorkhaland issue, Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) on Monday said the government should not adopt a pick and choose policy by ignoring the autonomous state issue.

ASDC has been demanding for creation of an autonomous state under Article 244(a) of the Constitution of India comprising Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, ASDC general secretary Jotson Bey said, “We welcome the initiative of the Central government for inviting the leaders of GJM to discuss Gorkhaland issue, but the government should not adopt a pick and choose policy. The demand for autonomous state, which is a constitutional provision comprising of the three hill districts of Assam has been there for 34 years already, but the government is ignoring it.”

Union minister of state for home G Kishun Reddy will hold talks with GJM president and other office bearers of the organisation on Gorkhaland issue in the presence of West Bengal home secretary and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) principal secretary in the national capital on October 7.

Criticising BJP leaders for not keeping its promises, Bey said, “BJP leaders like LK Advani, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari promised at every parliamentary election to implement Article 244(A) of the Constitution of India for creation of Autonomous State.”

“The Article 244 (A) of the Constitution is a commitment of the Parliament. So it is a provision for creation of a small state comprising of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts,” Bey said.

“The failure of the government to take up the autonomous state issue will compel the ASDC and its allies to take the path of agitation again,” he added.