ASDC flays BJP on Autonomous State promise

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 13: Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) on Tuesday criticised BJP-led government of betraying the people of the state by not fulfilling its promise of granting Autonomous State to Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

The ASDC has been demanding for creation of an Autonomous state comprising three hill districts Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao under Article 244(a) of the Constitution of India.

“BJP leaders Rajnath Singh made the promise to grant Autonomous State on coming to power in a public meeting in Haflong in 2008. Similarly LK Advani did so on March 25, 2009. It was clear that the promise was made to only gain electoral victory. The people of Darjeeling have consecutively sent three BJP MPs to Parliament but there is no creation of Gorkhaland state,” the ASDC said in a press release here on Tuesday.

The ASDC also criticised BJP MP Horen Sing Bey as he has failed to fulfil the promises made by him before joining BJP. The party described the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the fountainhead of the BJP for capturing political power.