ASDC, KSA oppose ST(H) status to Bodos

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 27: While welcoming the peace accord between the Centre, state government and four factions of NDFB, the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) on Monday said the decision to grant Scheduled Tribe (Hills) status to Bodos living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao is unfortunate.

“The policy to provide the ST(H) status to Bodos is nothing but undermine the constitutional safeguards. We urge the Centre and state governments to revoke the policy for extension of ST(H) status to the Bodos in the three hill districts of the state. Karbi Students Association (KSA-Samson Teron) also opposed the decision to grant ST(H) status to the Bodos.”

In a press statement here, the student body said the Centre has re-incorporated the clause 8 of BLT accord prior to preparing the modalities of the agreement. “The people of Karbi Anglong have been opposing it ‘tooth & nail’ because implementation of clause 8 of BLT Accord will bring a serious threat to existing ST(H) of the three hill districts,” the release said.

“The Bodos are the most advance community among the tribal communities of Assam. Therefore, they were placed in ST(P) in the ST lists. While Karbi, Dimasa, Hmar, Kuki, etc. were placed in ST(H) status. Tribes or Geographical nomenclature might be done on the basis of ‘onomatopoeia’, viz. Karbi Anglong, Bodoland, Dima Hasao, etc. But granting of ST(H) status cannot be done on that basis. We appeal to the government to review the decision and scrap the clause 8 of BLT accord at the earliest to maintain harmony, peace and tranquillity,” the release also added.